News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Opinion

'Take time to reflect and be grateful as world changes amid pandemic'

Logo Icon

Daniel Shillingford, City Gates Church

Published: 4:45 PM September 8, 2021   
EMBARGOED TO 0001 MONDAY MARCH 29 File photo dated 04/03/20 of a woman using a laptop on a dining ro

More people are continuing to work from home post-pandemic - Credit: PA

The world of work has changed beyond description in the last 18 months.

For some of us who were fortunate to be able to work from home or work remotely, we are navigating a brand-new world of work, priorities and family-life balance.

It is also essential to mention that many companies are contemplating a world of hybrid, which is a few days in the office and other days at home.

The benefit for employees is less travel, more time with family and less expenditure.

However, there are still several impacts and we are not sure how it could affect us long term. In many senses, when we used to travel to work, there was a clear boundary. It allows us to take time to switch off and transition to something different.

Assistant Pastor Daniel Shillingford has realised we all need to slow down.

Daniel Shillingford practises silence and solitude - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

I believe there is an answer for us from the life of Jesus that will keep us in good stead for the new world of work.

He frequently practised something biblical scholars called silence and solitude. I believe this practice has become more and more essential in an over-busy, digitally-distracted world.

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenage girl, 14, 'stabbed in neck' in Ilford
  2. 2 Girl, 14, bailed after teenager found with 'neck lacerations' in Ilford
  3. 3 Parents' group files formal complaint about new syllabus roll-out, citing lesson on same-sex couples
  1. 4 Oaks Park staff picket school as new set of strike action begins
  2. 5 Covid deaths hit 1,900 at Barts Trust's hospitals
  3. 6 Family of girl, 4, with leukaemia plead for more south Asian bone marrow donors
  4. 7 Activists urge Sadiq Khan to call in Tesco Goodmayes development
  5. 8 Testing centres set up in race to find donor for girl, 4, with cancer
  6. 9 Vampire flicks to Oscar-nominated dramas: Movies and TV shows filmed in Redbridge
  7. 10 Ricardo Fuller death: Accused trio plead not guilty to murder charge

According to the gospel, Luke 4:42-44, Jesus was an early riser and started the day reflecting and being grateful.

I benefited greatly from practising silence and solitude during the pandemic, and now it has become a regular and essential practice.

I want to encourage you to start today and prioritise time to prepare, reflect and be grateful.

Lockdown Easing
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Matthews is set to be evicted by the council from his accommodation on Ley Street

Redbridge Council

Man with mental health issues speaks out after facing council eviction

Daniel Gayne

person
The Cauliflower pub in Ilford. Picture: Steve Poston

Valentines Park

Bandits, heiresses, and murder victims: Finding Redbridge's most iconic...

Daniel Gayne

person
King George Hospital in Goodmayes.

Coronavirus

Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals

Daniel Gayne

person
Met Police

Crime

Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?

Chantelle Billson

Author Picture Icon