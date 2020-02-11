Founder of Daily Mile health challenge visits Hainault school

A Hainault school was treated to a special visit from the founder of a health initiative that has inspired more than 2.3million children across 78 countries to get fit for 15 minutes a day.

Elaine Wyllie MBE, founder of The Daily Mile, visited children at Fairlop Primary School on Wednesday February 5.

The school is one of 16 in Redbridge that have signed up to The Daily Mile - a free initiative that aims to boost activity levels and improve fitness and concentration in the children taking part.

Elaine saw two classes taking part in The Daily Mile challenge of running or jogging for at least 15 minutes a day, and hosted a question and answer session.

Ms Wyllie said: "Fairlop Primary School are a wonderful example of how to do The Daily Mile and I'd love to see every school in Redbridge taking part so they can feel the benefits of daily physical activity.

"Children who exercise are fitter, happier and healthier - and it helps their learning in the classroom."

Schools can sign up to The Daily Mile at: https://thedailymile.co.uk/school-signup/.