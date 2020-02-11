Search

Advanced search

Founder of Daily Mile health challenge visits Hainault school

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 February 2020

Elaine Wyllie MBE, founder of The Daily Mile challenge visited Fairlop Primary School to see how children there are getting fit. Picture: Redbridge Council

Elaine Wyllie MBE, founder of The Daily Mile challenge visited Fairlop Primary School to see how children there are getting fit. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

A Hainault school was treated to a special visit from the founder of a health initiative that has inspired more than 2.3million children across 78 countries to get fit for 15 minutes a day.

Elaine Wyllie MBE, founder of The Daily Mile, visited children at Fairlop Primary School on Wednesday February 5.

The school is one of 16 in Redbridge that have signed up to The Daily Mile - a free initiative that aims to boost activity levels and improve fitness and concentration in the children taking part.

You may also want to watch:

Elaine saw two classes taking part in The Daily Mile challenge of running or jogging for at least 15 minutes a day, and hosted a question and answer session.

Ms Wyllie said: "Fairlop Primary School are a wonderful example of how to do The Daily Mile and I'd love to see every school in Redbridge taking part so they can feel the benefits of daily physical activity.

"Children who exercise are fitter, happier and healthier - and it helps their learning in the classroom."

Schools can sign up to The Daily Mile at: https://thedailymile.co.uk/school-signup/.

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Town Hall closed as police investigate burglary

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

‘This cycle of violence cannot continue’: Redbridge reacts as incidents in Goodmayes and Ilford see three stabbed on Saturday

Two teenagers were stabbed during an incident in Kinfauns Road, Goodmayes on Saturday evening, Picture: Mohammed Shahazan

Two teenagers hospitalised after stabbing in Goodmayes while police hunt suspect

Two males in their mid-teens were stabbed on Kinfauns Road in Goodmayes on Saturday night. Picture: Google Maps

Seven Kings stabbings: Three dead men formally identified by police

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in Ilford home during the day

One man, in his mid-30s, is in critical condition after being stabbed at a home in Ilford during the day on Saturday. Picture: Google Maps

Redbridge Town Hall closed as police investigate burglary

Police are investigating reports of a burglary at Redbridge Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Founder of Daily Mile health challenge visits Hainault school

Elaine Wyllie MBE, founder of The Daily Mile challenge visited Fairlop Primary School to see how children there are getting fit. Picture: Redbridge Council

Owners of Chadwell Heath’s Mayfair Venue set to take next steps against ‘unfair’ planning permission refusal

Mayfair venue. Photo: CHSRA

Ilford youth club launches weekly counselling service for young people

Frenford Youth Club in Ilford has launched a weekly counselling service for young people struggling with their mental health. Picture: Frenford Clubs

Visitors to council benefits pages targeted by funeral ads

Dozens of advertising trackers are placed on key council webpages.

McMahon accepts it will be ‘slow builder’ for Balanta after injury return

Angelo Balanta & Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo
Drive 24