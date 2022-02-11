Dagenham & Redbridge FC said Yoan Zouma will not play competitively until an RSPCA investigation is complete - Credit: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Daggers player Yoan Zouma will not play in any competitive matches while an RSPCA investigation takes place, his club has announced.

Dagenham & Redbridge FC announced the decision yesterday - February 10 - following allegations that Yoan was involved in a video where a cat was kicked.

Earlier this week, the club condemned "any form of cruelty towards animals" after the video emerged of Yoan's brother, West Ham footballer Kurt Zouma, appearing to kick slap and chase the animal.

The viral footage has received widespread condemnation by fans, members of the public and politicians.

Yoan allegedly filmed the video and his club has said he is "fully cooperating" with the RSPCA.

The animal charity has taken the cats into its care while the investigation takes place.

Essex Police confirmed the force had been made aware that this incident "may have taken place in Essex" and is liaising with the RSPCA.

The football club's statement read: "Dagenham & Redbridge FC would again like to reiterate that it condemns any form of cruelty towards animals and fully understands the reaction of many of its supporters.

"The club has therefore decided that until the RSPCA has completed its investigations, Yoan will not play for Dagenham & Redbridge in any competitive match.

"Any further action deemed necessary to be taken will be made at the conclusion of the RSPCA investigation."

Earlier this week, Yoan said he deeply regretted his involvement in the video and apologised “unreservedly” for the “upset and distress” caused.

"I am now taking time to reflect on what I have done but wish to assure everyone that this was an isolated incident and not something that I am proud of,” he said.

Meanwhile, West Ham United has said that their player Kurt has been fined the "maximum amount possible" by the club.

The player immediately accepted the fine, the club said, which will be donated to animal welfare charities.