Dagenham woman Rochelle Dalphinis is a contestant on Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Credit: BBC One

An east London woman is battling to become a professional interior designer on a hit BBC One show.

Rochelle Dalphinis is one of 10 contestants on the third series of Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr, released tomorrow (March 9).

The hopefuls hope to impress head judge and former editor of Elle Decoration Michelle Ogundehin to win a career-defining contract with a luxury Cornwall hotel.

Comedian Alan Carr and head judge Michelle Ogundehin put the designers through their paces - Credit: BBC One

Rochelle, 35, grew up in Gants Hill and lived in Beckton and Bangkok before settling down in Dagenham.

She told this paper: "It's mad that I've made it onto the show.

"I only applied because my uncle watched series two and told me he was going to enter me himself, so I only filled out the application form to shut him and my mum up."

Inspired by her mum and aunt's bright fashion sense, Rochelle has been re-designing her bedroom from a young age, describing her style as "modern glamour".

"I've always cared about how a room can make you feel, and wanting to design things that make people happy," she said.

Rochelle studied design at Ravensbourne University, but said she lacked the confidence of her peers.

"I was a bit of a scaredy-cat to be honest.

"I probably didn't network or grasp opportunities as much as I should have."

Since graduating, she has worked in support roles for design companies and set up Luna Spot, her own online interior accessories business.

"Going on the show massively pushed me out of my comfort zone," said the 35-year-old.

"I've never been on TV before, and didn't know what to expect."

Every week, the designers take on a challenge before one contestant is eliminated at the end of the episode.

They are tasked with designing their own rooms and also work in small teams.

Comedian Alan Carr and head judge Michelle Ogundehin put the designers through their paces - Credit: BBC One

"The challenges were really hard work, especially when you're partnered with someone, because then you have two people to worry about," Rochelle added.

"But being on the show has taught me to have confidence in my myself, and it's been such a privilege."

Host Alan Carr said: "The challenges in this series are tough from the outset so the designers have to really think on their feet, even from episode one.

"There is no mucking about, Interior Design Masters this series means business."

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr returns at 9pm on March 9 on BBC One.