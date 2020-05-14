Search

Advanced search

Goodmayes Nando’s manager launches fundraiser for Dagenham cleaner who died of Covid-19 after cancer diagnosis

PUBLISHED: 17:00 14 May 2020

Helal Uddin died after contracting Covid-19 and his co-workers at the Goodmayes Nando's are raising money to support his family.

Helal Uddin died after contracting Covid-19 and his co-workers at the Goodmayes Nando's are raising money to support his family.

Archant

The co-worker of a Nando’s cleaner who died after contracting Covid-19 following a cancer diagnosis, is raising money to support his wife and small children.

Helal Uddin, 49, of Dagenham, started work as a “night rider” (night cleaner) in the Goodmayes Nando’s in late February but after a week there he developed breathing problems and discovered he had cancer.

While on sick leave and undergoing cancer treatment it is believed he contracted Covid-19 and subsequently died on April 9 in Queen’s Hospital.

Helal, originally from Bangladesh, was the breadwinner of the family and left behind a wife and four children, aged 5, 7, 11 and 16.

Manager of the Goodmayes Nando’s Dan Kanagaratnam started a fundraiser to help Helal’s family put some food on their table.

You may also want to watch:

Dan said: “Nando’s is a family and we treat all our staff as family.

“Even though Helal only worked with us for a week he is still family and we want to help him as much as possible.”

He said in his short time at the restaurant Helal was a dedicated worker and will be missed by many.

On the fundraising page he said Helal’s family “must now deal with the bereavement of losing their father and husband, at the hands of this terrible virus”.

He added: “Supporting his family at this sensitive moment in time is extremely crucial and so, we are asking every nandoca to live by the Nando’s values of family, courage and integrity and contribute any amount towards keeping his family stable and safe during this unfortunate pandemic.”

So far the fundraiser has pulled in more than £1,700 from 108 people in nine days.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraiser visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/228174235142994/ before it ends on Wednesday, May 20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Most Read

Woman is terrorised by attackers outside her Ilford home in broad daylight

CCTV footage shows a group of five attackers chasing a woman into her home and smashing her car.

Ramadan 2020: Redbridge believers break fast virtually under lockdown

Formo held a virtual Iftar over the Zoom video app. Picture: Formo

Remorseful boyfriend sends apology from Australia to Ilford after neglecting girlfriend to play video games

Couple Joe Chen and Harneet Madhray, both 25, have been together for 3-and-a-half years after meeting in Shanghai. Joe, who lives in Australia, recently got in trouble with his long-distance love for ignoring her to play video games. He came up with a novel way to make it up to Harneet, who says that all is forgiven. Picture: Talker Tailor

Newbury Park father charged with murdering children appears in court

Pavinya Nithiyakumar and Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Redbridge residents celebrate VE Day 75th anniversary

A VE Day display in Hanover Gardens. Picture: David Martin

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Progress made over ‘Project Restart’ says minister

A Premier League football with a PPE face mask

Leyton Orient announce ground-breaking shirt sponsorship

Harry Kane reveals Leyton Orient's new home shirt for next season (pic Leyton Orient)

Coronavirus: England cricketers ‘to return next week’

England coach Chris Silverwood.

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘being rushed back too soon’ says striker

Brighton and Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) speaks to referee Craig Pawson as a goal against West Ham is checked by VAR during the Premier League match at London Stadium

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 14

Serena Williams waves to the crowd at Wimbledon
Drive 24