Goodmayes Nando’s manager launches fundraiser for Dagenham cleaner who died of Covid-19 after cancer diagnosis

Helal Uddin died after contracting Covid-19 and his co-workers at the Goodmayes Nando's are raising money to support his family. Archant

The co-worker of a Nando’s cleaner who died after contracting Covid-19 following a cancer diagnosis, is raising money to support his wife and small children.

Helal Uddin, 49, of Dagenham, started work as a “night rider” (night cleaner) in the Goodmayes Nando’s in late February but after a week there he developed breathing problems and discovered he had cancer.

While on sick leave and undergoing cancer treatment it is believed he contracted Covid-19 and subsequently died on April 9 in Queen’s Hospital.

Helal, originally from Bangladesh, was the breadwinner of the family and left behind a wife and four children, aged 5, 7, 11 and 16.

Manager of the Goodmayes Nando’s Dan Kanagaratnam started a fundraiser to help Helal’s family put some food on their table.

Dan said: “Nando’s is a family and we treat all our staff as family.

“Even though Helal only worked with us for a week he is still family and we want to help him as much as possible.”

He said in his short time at the restaurant Helal was a dedicated worker and will be missed by many.

On the fundraising page he said Helal’s family “must now deal with the bereavement of losing their father and husband, at the hands of this terrible virus”.

He added: “Supporting his family at this sensitive moment in time is extremely crucial and so, we are asking every nandoca to live by the Nando’s values of family, courage and integrity and contribute any amount towards keeping his family stable and safe during this unfortunate pandemic.”

So far the fundraiser has pulled in more than £1,700 from 108 people in nine days.

If you’d like to contribute to the fundraiser visit https://www.facebook.com/donate/228174235142994/ before it ends on Wednesday, May 20.