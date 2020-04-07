Search

There With You: Woodford Green school uses 3D printer to make hundreds of PPE for NHS

PUBLISHED: 15:00 07 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:06 07 April 2020

Head of D&T at Bancroft's School Marc Rogers making PPE for NHS workers. Picture: Bancroft's School

Head of D&T at Bancroft's School Marc Rogers making PPE for NHS workers. Picture: Bancroft's School

While school is shut a Woodford Green teacher is doing his part to make up for PPE shortages by building visors for NHS staff using the school’s 3D printer.

NHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing the PPE produced by Bancroft's. Picture: John PetersNHS staff at Whipps Cross Hospital wearing the PPE produced by Bancroft's. Picture: John Peters

Marc Rogers, head of the design and technology department at Bancroft’s School, High Road, has been following the news of shortages of personal protective equipment for frontline staff.

He saw a story requesting anyone with manufacturing capability to help in the production of PPE for the NHS.

Mark enlisted the help of D&T technician David Fernandez and got to work using the school’s equipment to produce 32 visors a day initially.

The school started making 32 visors a day but was able to increase production after appealing for donations of materials. Picture: Bancroft's SchoolThe school started making 32 visors a day but was able to increase production after appealing for donations of materials. Picture: Bancroft's School

Thanks to the generosity of former Bancroft’s students, parents and friends the team has been able to up their production and sent 130 visors to Whipps Cross Hospital, Royal London Hospital and GP surgeries on Monday, April 6.

Mark said: “Each 3D printed frame takes 1.5 hours to complete, so to make best use of time we set the 3D printing in stacks of four overnight.

“The visors can then be constructed the next morning.”

This week the school sent 130 visors to Whipps Cross Hospital, Royal London and GP surgeries. Picture: Bancroft's SchoolThis week the school sent 130 visors to Whipps Cross Hospital, Royal London and GP surgeries. Picture: Bancroft's School

Once the frames have been printed, the rest of the job is quick.

Cutting the visor shield and assembling them takes a couple of minutes in total.

The team has to wear masks and gloves to keep manufacturing as clean and germ-free as possible.

The school put this list of materials needed out on social media to continue producing PPE to make up for shortages. Picture: Bancroft's SchoolThe school put this list of materials needed out on social media to continue producing PPE to make up for shortages. Picture: Bancroft's School

Following construction, the visors are placed in sealed bags for three days to avoid any virus being passed on.

They are then distributed by volunteer groups 3D Crowd UK and Med Supply Drive, which deliver supplies directly to NHS points of need.

The school has also received several requests directly from parents working within the NHS for these PPE items.

The school was able to start producing 32 visors a day initially but knew it would run out of supplies.

Through social media it put out appeals for donations of materials and they came pouring in.

To donate supplies get in touch with the school’s D&T through twitter @BancroftsDTE.

There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.There With You - the Ilford Recorder's campaign to help everyone get through coronavirus crisis.

Our directory of community organisations and groups helping people during the coronavirus outbreak can be found on our website at www.ilfordrecorder.co.uk

