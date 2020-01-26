Appeal to find van driver after hit and run in Chigwell

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was hit by a van which failed to stop in Chigwell.

Officers were called at 9am on Friday, January 24 to reports that a woman had fallen from her bike in Manor Road, near Grange Hill Station.

She was taken to hospital with head and leg injuries.

"We received reports that a white van drove off from the scene towards the M11. The driver remains outstanding," a spokesman for Essex Police said.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call Chigwell Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 281 of 24/01.

Alternatively, you can report information online by visiting www.essex.police.uk or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.