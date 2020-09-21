Cyclist claims bus driver hit him on purpose in South Woodford

Ikbal Hussain claims a bus driver purposefully veered into him in a 'road rage incident' where he suffered a fractured shoulder. Picture: Ikbal Hussain Archant

A cyclist who suffered a fractured shoulder alleges that a bus driver hit him on purpose in a road rage incident in South Woodford and TfL is investigating it.

Ikbal's shoulder injury and cut up hand after the accident. Picture: Ikbal Hussain Ikbal's shoulder injury and cut up hand after the accident. Picture: Ikbal Hussain

On Wednesday (September 16) Ikbal Hussain was cycling with his friend Moz Ali towards the Charlie Browns roundabout when a bus honked at them to get out of the way.

Ikbal said that at the traffic lights “words were exchanged” and the driver told them to get on the footpath. He said they ignored that as they are allowed to cycle on the road there.

The two of them rode forward and soon afterwards “the bus sped past and seemed to deliberately veer towards me and I then clipped the bus and went flying”.

The bus continued and didn’t stop to check on the injured cyclist.

A friend took Ikbal to King George Hospital after the accident. Picture: Ikbal Hussain A friend took Ikbal to King George Hospital after the accident. Picture: Ikbal Hussain

According to Ikbal and Moz, a passenger got off the bus at the next stop and told them that after the bus hit the cyclist the passengers pleaded with the driver to stop but he refused to do so.

Ikbal said: “I felt traumatised and it felt like someone was deliberately trying to kill me.”

After the accident Ikbal went to King George Hospital, Goodmayes, but after waiting for three hours without being seen he went home and went to Royal London Hospital, Whitechapel, the next morning.

There he discovered he had a fractured shoulder.

Claire Mann, TfL’s director of bus operations, said: “We are concerned to hear of this incident and are working with the bus operator, Stagecoach, to urgently investigate what happened.”

Moz said: “The lady who got off the bus told me that the driver had missed her bus stop because he was trying to chase us.”

Ikbal is part of a cycling club and in August they cycled 300 miles in three European cities and raised more than £77,000 for charity.

He said: “Cycling in Europe is so much safer and better than in London.

“Almost every city we’ve cycled in Europe is better than in London and it’s really difficult to cycle in Ilford, particularly near the city centre.

“For some reason bus drivers here don’t seem to like cyclists and think they own that lane.

“There are so many incidents of cyclists knocked over and we need to learn to share the road.”