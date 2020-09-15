Charity cycle for King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity raises more than £11,000

The original group of three cyclists expanded to six, with Chantel, Shaun and Rob joining the trio to raise money for Hazel Shinebroom. Picture: Adam Shinebroom Archant

A cycle ride has raised more than £11,000 for the King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 'Cycle for Hazel' fundraiser cheque. Picture: Adam Shinebroom The 'Cycle for Hazel' fundraiser cheque. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Organised by Adam Shinebroom, the proceeds raised from Sunday’s (September 13) 100km ride will allow the charity to buy a piece of equipment to help patients walk.

The 41-year-old, from Chigwell, organised the fundraiser to give back to the Queen’s neuro-team who have cared for his mum, Hazel, since she was hospitalised in May.

The Recorder first caught up with Adam just under a month ago with preparations well underway; and with the cycle now over, he reflected on a “wonderful” experience:

Adam, pictured second from right, organised the cycle to raise money for the King George and Queens Hospital charity. The fundraiser has already raised over £11,000. Picture: Adam Shinebroom Adam, pictured second from right, organised the cycle to raise money for the King George and Queens Hospital charity. The fundraiser has already raised over £11,000. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

“The first 25km was a breeze, but the next section was tough,” he said. “The return leg felt great, almost euphoric.”

It has been a long few months for the entire family, and Adam admits that organising the fundraiser has been a welcome distraction.

There were a couple of changes to the original plan; a quieter route — to Westmill in Hertfordshire — was chosen, and three new cyclists joined the group.

The route taken by the group, which was changed from the intended route for suitability reasons. Picture: Adam Shinebroom The route taken by the group, which was changed from the intended route for suitability reasons. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

You may also want to watch:

An event to present the cheque was organised for after the ride.

A charity spokesperson described the day as “quite emotional”, adding: “The hospital charity provides things that the NHS doesn’t. That can go from recliner chairs and maternity, to providing specialised wheelchairs. We rely on people to raise money for us.

“We don’t have any big millionaire donors, so people like Adam and his friends have done us an enormous service.”

The spokesperson went on to explain that the money raised will fund the purchase of a machine which will help patients walk, by assisting them into a hoist and put a sling around them.

He added: “Today it takes four people to do that, so your efforts will help people like Hazel, and others, get back their lives as quickly as possible.”

Speaking at the event, an emotional Adam thanked everyone involved, both in making the cycle possible and in Hazel’s care.

He reserved special praise for wife Gemma and children Brooke and Joe, saying: “I’ve not been great to be around. It’s been really hard, but they’re always there and they’re really patient with me.”

Hazel continues to make progress at Queen’s as she awaits a move to the specialist Putney Clinic.