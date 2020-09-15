Search

Advanced search

Charity cycle for King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity raises more than £11,000

PUBLISHED: 15:56 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 15 September 2020

The original group of three cyclists expanded to six, with Chantel, Shaun and Rob joining the trio to raise money for Hazel Shinebroom. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

The original group of three cyclists expanded to six, with Chantel, Shaun and Rob joining the trio to raise money for Hazel Shinebroom. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Archant

A cycle ride has raised more than £11,000 for the King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity.

The 'Cycle for Hazel' fundraiser cheque. Picture: Adam ShinebroomThe 'Cycle for Hazel' fundraiser cheque. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Organised by Adam Shinebroom, the proceeds raised from Sunday’s (September 13) 100km ride will allow the charity to buy a piece of equipment to help patients walk.

The 41-year-old, from Chigwell, organised the fundraiser to give back to the Queen’s neuro-team who have cared for his mum, Hazel, since she was hospitalised in May.

The Recorder first caught up with Adam just under a month ago with preparations well underway; and with the cycle now over, he reflected on a “wonderful” experience:

Adam, pictured second from right, organised the cycle to raise money for the King George and Queens Hospital charity. The fundraiser has already raised over £11,000. Picture: Adam ShinebroomAdam, pictured second from right, organised the cycle to raise money for the King George and Queens Hospital charity. The fundraiser has already raised over £11,000. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

“The first 25km was a breeze, but the next section was tough,” he said. “The return leg felt great, almost euphoric.”

It has been a long few months for the entire family, and Adam admits that organising the fundraiser has been a welcome distraction.

There were a couple of changes to the original plan; a quieter route — to Westmill in Hertfordshire — was chosen, and three new cyclists joined the group.

The route taken by the group, which was changed from the intended route for suitability reasons. Picture: Adam ShinebroomThe route taken by the group, which was changed from the intended route for suitability reasons. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

You may also want to watch:

An event to present the cheque was organised for after the ride.

A charity spokesperson described the day as “quite emotional”, adding: “The hospital charity provides things that the NHS doesn’t. That can go from recliner chairs and maternity, to providing specialised wheelchairs. We rely on people to raise money for us.

“We don’t have any big millionaire donors, so people like Adam and his friends have done us an enormous service.”

The spokesperson went on to explain that the money raised will fund the purchase of a machine which will help patients walk, by assisting them into a hoist and put a sling around them.

He added: “Today it takes four people to do that, so your efforts will help people like Hazel, and others, get back their lives as quickly as possible.”

Speaking at the event, an emotional Adam thanked everyone involved, both in making the cycle possible and in Hazel’s care.

He reserved special praise for wife Gemma and children Brooke and Joe, saying: “I’ve not been great to be around. It’s been really hard, but they’re always there and they’re really patient with me.”

Hazel continues to make progress at Queen’s as she awaits a move to the specialist Putney Clinic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Why Redbridge homes are in danger of being flooded with sewage - again

An aerial view of the 2000 flood. Picture: @heliboy999/LDRS

Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Coronavirus: ‘Absolute shambles’ as people with symptoms turned away from Ilford walk-in testing centre

People were turned away over the weekend at the Mildmay Road testing site and the Ilford MPs and council leader have called on the site being fully operational and more tests available. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Coronavirus: Redbridge could face local lockdown with highest infection rates across London with Havering and Newham close behind

Coronavirus is on the rise in Brent. Picture: PA/Danny Lawson

Why Redbridge homes are in danger of being flooded with sewage - again

An aerial view of the 2000 flood. Picture: @heliboy999/LDRS

Redbridge Council cracks down on Woodford Green restaurant flouting Covid-19 rules

The Melin Restaurant was issued a notice of direction after it failed to follow Covid-19 social distancing guidelines. Picture: Google

Wanted for murder: Detectives appeal for help tracing Lithuanian with links to Dagenham, Forest Gate and Ilford

Arunas Kasciukas is wanted on a European arrest warrant issued in Lithuania for a murder committed in his former homeland in October 2018. Picture: MPS

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Orient boss heaps praise on striker Johnson for winner

Orient manager Ross Embleton during Northampton Town vs Leyton Orient, Friendly Match Football at the PTS Academy Stadium on 22nd August 2020

Man sought after assault at Chadwell Heath station

Have you seen this man who is wanted in connection with assaulting British Transport Police at Chadwell Heath station?

Charity cycle for King George and Queen’s Hospitals charity raises more than £11,000

The original group of three cyclists expanded to six, with Chantel, Shaun and Rob joining the trio to raise money for Hazel Shinebroom. Picture: Adam Shinebroom

Flexible return to work in a safe environment is good for us all

SAFETY FIRST: Firms have taken COVID-19 secure measures.

‘Covid has made people forget about meningitis’ - Woodford Green woman speaks out after losing best friend

Lorna Madhani (left) is speaking out about the dangers of meningitis after losing her best friend, Lauren Sandell (right). Picture: Lorna Madhani