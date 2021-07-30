Cycling access extended at Wanstead Park

Published: 12:31 PM July 30, 2021

Historic restrictions on cycling in Wanstead Park have been relaxed. - Credit: Ken Mears

Cyclists will have improved access to Wanstead Park after a decision by a City of London Corporation committee to relax historic restrictions.

Previously a byelaw restricted cycling in the eastern areas and main paths of Wanstead Park, which is administered as part of Epping Forest by the corporation.

The corporation launched a consultation earlier this year in which more than two-thirds of respondents declared their wish to see the rules relaxed.

Cyclists in the park are asked to observe the cycling code of conduct and note any areas where cycling remains restricted.

Graeme Doshi-Smith, chairman of the Epping Forest and Commons Committee, which made the decision, said the committee was "pleased to approve the decision to increase access to Wanstead Park, which is a greatly valued green space in east London, to cyclists.

You may also want to watch:

“The consultation earlier this year demonstrated overwhelming support for the move to increase permissive cycling and we hope this will encourage many more visitors to discover and benefit from this historic park."