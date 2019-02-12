Search

Find out how to win a slice of Mayor of London’s £1million for creative community projects at South Woodford roadshow

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 February 2019

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School won funding from the Mayor of London's Culture Seeds programme to run a choir called True Voices.

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School won funding from the Mayor of London's Culture Seeds programme to run a choir called True Voices.

Community groups can find out how to win a slice of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s £1million funding pot for creative projects at a workshop in South Woodford.

Teacher Davida Robinson of Glade Primary School has won funding from the Mayor of London to run a choir called True Voices.

Guidance and advice on how you can apply for the Mayor of London’s Culture Seeds programme will be provided at Redbridge Drama Centre, in Churchfields, on March 5.

Launched last year, the programme offers grants of between £1,000 and £5,000 to community-led arts, culture and heritage activities.

Justine Simons, deputy Mayor for Culture and Creative Industries, said: “Whether you want to put a pop-up cinema, a free concert, or creative workshop in your neighbourhood, Culture Seeds offers a fantastic opportunity for local projects to expand their creative offering and harness the unique power of culture to bring people together.

She added: “I would strongly encourage anyone in Redbridge to considering making an application to attend a roadshow, ask their questions and submit a bid.”

The programme is specifically for individuals and small grassroots organisations, with a focus on projects that support people on lower incomes, and connect communities that lack access to cultural resources and funding.

It is open for applications until March 2020.

Find out more at and apply here.

