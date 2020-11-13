Crowdfunding campaign to provide emergency accommodation for Wanstead rough sleepers
PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 November 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Wanstead Parish is fundraising to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers after its night shelter is not able to open this winter due to Covid restrictions.
Last year, in partnership with charity Forest Churches Emergency Night Shelters (FCENS), it launched its first night shelter which welcomed up to 40 guests.
This winter the parish is looking to provide emergency accommodation through a hotel partnership by funding 15 individual bed spaces per night to run from November through the end of March 2021.
Each room costs £25 per guest per night, £5 of which will be funded by Redbridge Council.
They will also be providing a meal service and professional support from an on-site caseworker who will help re-house guests and give them legal advice, dependency support and mental health support.
To contribute to the fundraiser visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/giving-shelter-to-the-homeless
