Crowdfunding campaign to provide emergency accommodation for Wanstead rough sleepers

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:26 13 November 2020

Wanstead Parish has launched a fundraiser to provide emergency accommodation to rough sleepers this winter since their night shelter can't open due to Covid restrictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

Wanstead Parish has launched a fundraiser to provide emergency accommodation to rough sleepers this winter since their night shelter can't open due to Covid restrictions. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Wanstead Parish is fundraising to provide emergency accommodation for rough sleepers after its night shelter is not able to open this winter due to Covid restrictions.

Wanstead Parish, in partnership with charity Forest Churches Emergency Night Shelters (FCENS), launched its night shelter last winter. Picture: GoogleWanstead Parish, in partnership with charity Forest Churches Emergency Night Shelters (FCENS), launched its night shelter last winter. Picture: Google

Last year, in partnership with charity Forest Churches Emergency Night Shelters (FCENS), it launched its first night shelter which welcomed up to 40 guests.

This winter the parish is looking to provide emergency accommodation through a hotel partnership by funding 15 individual bed spaces per night to run from November through the end of March 2021.

Each room costs £25 per guest per night, £5 of which will be funded by Redbridge Council.

They will also be providing a meal service and professional support from an on-site caseworker who will help re-house guests and give them legal advice, dependency support and mental health support.

To contribute to the fundraiser visit https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/giving-shelter-to-the-homeless

