Crossrail 'will not open next year', CEO confirms

Crossrail... "The London taxpayer will have to foot the bill until its completion." Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

The full opening of Crossrail has been delayed yet again, it has been revealed this morning.

It has been confirmed today, Friday, November 8, that London's delayed east-west railway Crossrail will not open next year, but services will begin "as soon as practically possible in 2021".

Crossrail chief executive Mark Wild said: "A key focus during 2019 has been finalising the stations, tunnels, portals and shafts. By the end of the year, Custom House, Farringdon and Tottenham Court Road stations will be complete and the project is on track to finish fit-out of the tunnels in January.

"The central section will be substantially complete by the end of the first quarter in 2020, except for Bond Street and Whitechapel stations where work will continue."

He added: "Crossrail Ltd will need further time to complete software development for the signalling and train systems and the safety approvals process for the railway. The Trial Running phase will begin at the earliest opportunity in 2020, this will be followed by testing of the operational railway to ensure it is safe and reliable.

"Our latest assessment is that the opening of the central section will not occur in 2020, which was the first part of our previously declared opening window. The Elizabeth line will open as soon as practically possible in 2021. We will provide Londoners with further certainty about when the Elizabeth line will open early in 2020."Mr Wild said forecasts continued to show the project's costs would increase.

"The latest projections indicate a range of between £400 million to £650 million more than the revised funding agreed by the Mayor, Government and Transport for London in December 2018," he said.

"We are doing everything we can to complete the Elizabeth line as quickly as we can but there are no short-cuts to delivering this hugely complex railway. The Elizabeth line must be completed to the highest safety and quality standards."