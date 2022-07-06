Inquest told Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries

Law graduate Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, a coroner’s court has heard.

The 35-year-old was killed after being attacked in the early hours of Sunday, June 26, as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road towards Gants Hill station.

An inquest into her death was opened this morning (Wednesday, July 6).

During those proceedings east London coroner Nadia Persaud was told by coroner’s officer Jean Smyth that Zara was admitted to the Royal London Hospital with multiple injuries just before 4.45am on the day she died.

But her condition worsened and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma injury and neck compression.

Ms Persaud adjourned the inquest until the conclusion of any criminal proceedings.

Zara’s death prompted renewed calls for action to tackle violence against women and girls, as hundreds gathered for a silent march in her name at the weekend.

Suspect Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, appeared at the Old Bailey last week accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery.

He entered no pleas and was remanded in custody until September 30.