Second Redbridge crime enforcement hub launches in Hainault

Redbridge Council deputy leader Kam Rai, shadow policing minister Sarah Jones MP, shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper MP and council leader Jas Athwal at the Hainault enforcement hub - Credit: Redbridge Council

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper was among the attendees as Redbridge's second enforcement hub officially opened its doors.

The hub is part of the council's bid to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour in the borough.

It has opened in Manford Way, Hainault and follows a pilot launch of a hub in York Road, Ilford.

People can visit the hubs to report offences or receive tips about crime prevention.

Council leader Jas Athwal said: "Redbridge enforcement hubs enable the police to stay local and give residents the opportunity to pop in and speak to officers to report crimes, hear crime prevention advice and get to know their police and council enforcement officers.”

The Hainault facility was set up based on crime data and feedback from residents, the council confirmed.

Cllr Athwal speaks outside the Hainault enforcement hub - Credit: Redbridge Council

Ms Cooper and Cllr Athwal were joined at the facility's launch by shadow policing minister Sarah Jones MP.

She praised the hub for putting police and council enforcement officers in the community "where they belong".

Ms Jones said: "This is just the kind of practical, visible solution which we need to see scaled up and rolled out across the country.”

Officers outside the new Hainault hub - Credit: Redbridge Council

During the launch of the Hainault site on December 1, the politicians met council and police officers and spoke with residents.

The council has received "positive feedback" relating to its York Road hub, which it said continues to be visited by people from across Redbridge.

Yvette Cooper speaks during the event - Credit: Redbridge Council

A third site in the west of the borough is in the pipeline but a specific location is still being sought.

Cllr Athwal added: “Our enforcement hub project is an innovative way to make our streets safer which I am glad to see has been received so well by local people.

"We are committed to listening to our neighbours and they told us they wanted a more visible police and enforcement presence."

Ms Cooper meets a police officer during her visit - Credit: Redbridge Council

More police officers will also be on patrol in the borough to engage with people on how crime is tackled, according to the council.

Opening times for the Hainault hub can be found by visiting the authority's website.