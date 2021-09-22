Council seeks public input after York Road anti-social behaviour concerns

Published: 10:51 AM September 22, 2021

There have been a succession of meetings this month between political figures, police and residents concerned about anti-social behaviour and crime in York Road - Credit: Archant

Redbridge Council has established an engagement kiosk in an Ilford street as part of an effort to combat anti-social behaviour.

The York Road kiosk, which is staffed by police officers and Redbridge enforcement officers, will gather feedback from residents and share updates on ongoing work to reduce crime.

It will be open every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday between 4.30pm and 6.30pm.

The move follows a succession of meetings this month between political figures, police and residents concerned about anti-social behaviour and crime.

On Friday, September 3, council leader Cllr Jas Athwal joined the Metropolitan Police for a street surgery in the area.

The following Friday (September 10), Ilford South MP Sam Tarry hosted a public meeting to discuss the issue, bringing together ward councillors, police, business representatives and residents.

Almost 50 residents and businesspeople attended, with many raising concerns about alleged drug dealing, petty crime and street violence.

Mr Tarry chaired a panel which included Ch Insp Chris Nixon, acting safer neighbourhood inspector for Redbridge, Richard Oldfield, Valentines ward councillors Ross Hatfull and Khayer Chowdhury (also cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion) and Sophie Estelle from the Single Housing Project.

Police and ward councillors reported to residents on increased enforcement efforts ongoing over the past few months in the area, including arrests, fines and inspections of properties.

Some members of the public said that they had given up reporting incidents to police, claiming the response was too slow and alleged criminal activity had often stopped by the time police arrived.

Cllr Chowdhury and Ch Insp Nixon stressed that public reporting of crime remains a valuable tool for fighting it, as it allows them to use crime statistics to lobby for extra resources.

Mr Tarry encouraged residents living in the area to lobby for the improvements that they wanted to see.