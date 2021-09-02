Woodford Green woman arrested after reported 'disturbance' at theme park
- Credit: Google
A Woodford Green woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged "disturbance" at a Southend theme park.
The 21-year-old has been bailed until later this month after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.
Essex Police said a "disturbance" broke out at Adventure Island on bank holiday Monday (August 30) just after 5.45pm.
Officers were called to reports that a woman in her 20s had sustained injuries to her head and torso, which required hospital treatment.
Police arrived within three minutes and arrested two men, both 18, and a 16-year-old boy, all from London, on suspicion of violent disorder.
They have also been bailed until later in September.
A woman was arrested later, the force added.
Most Read
- 1 'I'm being put out on the street': Man with mental health issues set for eviction by council
- 2 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
- 3 Call for witnesses after fatal four-vehicle crash in Chigwell
- 4 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
- 5 Wanstead's controversial 'shipping container' café gets green light
- 6 Covid cases rise at Queen’s and King George Hospitals
- 7 Jailed: Newbury Park man for 'ludicrous' bid to defraud employer of £670k
- 8 South Woodford's Grand Trunk Road wins best Asian restaurant award
- 9 Applications open for 2022/23 school places in Redbridge
- 10 Girl, 13, nominated for award after giving birthday money to feed homeless
Det Sgt Iain White said: “This incident took place in front of a number of people within Adventure Island so we know there will be public witnesses who have not yet come forward to speak to us.
“I particularly want to hear from anyone with video footage or images of the incident.”
Anyone with information should call 101 and cite investigation 42/MR/17300/21.
Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.