Woodford Green woman arrested after reported 'disturbance' at theme park

Published: 5:44 PM September 2, 2021

Police were called to reports of an injured woman at Adventure Island in Southend on Monday, August 30. - Credit: Google

A Woodford Green woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged "disturbance" at a Southend theme park.

The 21-year-old has been bailed until later this month after being arrested on suspicion of a public order offence.

Essex Police said a "disturbance" broke out at Adventure Island on bank holiday Monday (August 30) just after 5.45pm.

Officers were called to reports that a woman in her 20s had sustained injuries to her head and torso, which required hospital treatment.

Police arrived within three minutes and arrested two men, both 18, and a 16-year-old boy, all from London, on suspicion of violent disorder.

They have also been bailed until later in September.

A woman was arrested later, the force added.

Det Sgt Iain White said: “This incident took place in front of a number of people within Adventure Island so we know there will be public witnesses who have not yet come forward to speak to us.

“I particularly want to hear from anyone with video footage or images of the incident.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and cite investigation 42/MR/17300/21.

Submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org.