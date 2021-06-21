Woodford Green bomb scare declared false alarm
Sabah Hussain
- Credit: Sabah Hussain
The Met has confirmed the suspicious item found in a Woodford Green house was not an unexploded bomb.
Eyewitnesses report that police were called to St Barnabas Road at around 3pm this afternoon (Monday, June 21) after it is believed that builders working in a home on that street reported the presence of a suspicious item.
Initially believed to be a war ordnance, the Met has since confirmed this was not the case, and that the incident was stood down.
The entrance to Lilian Gardens and St Barnabas Road was reportedly closed off, with police officers said to have escorted affected residents to and from their homes and cars.
People were also reportedly told by officers on the scene not to use electronic devices, including phones, in case they interfered with the signals needed to defuse the suspected bomb.
The area was cleared around 4.38pm, with locals able to return to their homes shortly after.
