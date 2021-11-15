News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Chemsex drug dealers jailed after six properties raided

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 6:39 PM November 15, 2021
Headshots of Wesley Candida, Vanessa Candida and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos

Wesley Candida, Vanessa Candida and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos were jailed for a combined total of 23 years. - Credit: City of London Police

Three chemsex drug dealers have been jailed after police seized £500,000 worth of class A drugs.

After raiding six properties in Essex and east London last December, police recovered the drugs and associated items as well as £30,000 in cash and another £50,000 worth of assets.

Wesley and Vanessa Candida of The Hawthorns, Woodford Green and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos of Stayners Road, Bethnal Green were found to be distributing a variety of drugs in large amounts, particularly chemsex drugs.

Chemsex is a term for sex under the influence of psychoactive drugs - particularly mephedrone, GHB, GBL and crystal meth - which are especially dangerous as they can be easily overdosed on. 

Various items of food delivery-style clothing and paraphernalia were also found during the raids.

City of London Police suspect the group may have been using moped deliveries to reduce suspicion and avoid detection.

All three were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, November 12.

Most Read

  1. 1 Travel round-up for Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham
  2. 2 Two former bank employees jailed for £900,000 scam
  3. 3 Chemsex drug dealers jailed after six properties raided
  1. 4 Young Citizen: Ilford pupil who helped raise £14k for school in Pakistan nominated for award
  2. 5 Met defends e-scooter policing after 'disproportionate' black rider stops
  3. 6 Woman injured in alleged fail to stop Seven Kings crash
  4. 7 Trial of trio accused of Loxford killing set for January
  5. 8 World's fastest 'rhino man' to compete in Ilford's Dawn to Dusk run
  6. 9 Take a look around £7.5m critical care unit being built at Queen's Hospital
  7. 10 The number of Covid patients at Queen's and King George hospitals this week

They were jailed for a combined total of 23 years for three counts each of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The Candidas were also guilty of possession of criminal property.

Wesley Candida, 30, was given 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the charges on April 22.

Vanessa Candida, 29, was jailed for six years after being found guilty on October 11 following a three-week trial.

Rocha Dos Santos, 31, was given the same six-year term after pleading guilty on January 4.

London Live
City of London Police
Woodford News
Bethnal Green News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

140 Bawdsey Avenue, a three-bedroom end-terrace near Newbury Park underground station

Bidding war sees Newbury Park end-terrace sold for £140k over guide price

Daniel Gayne

person
Custody image of Vicentiu Calin wearing a grey T-shirt

London Live

Ilford man jailed for 'horrendous' violent abuse of woman

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Fly-tipped waste on the Parks Estate in Ilford

Environment News

Neighbours charged more than £60k to remove fly-tipped waste

Daniel Gayne

person
Helen, 76, and Chris Petrou, 82, have been left without access to their Nationwide bank account for months.

Personal Finance

‘Treated like terrorists’: Pensioners' bank account frozen for months

Daniel Gayne

person