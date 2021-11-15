Wesley Candida, Vanessa Candida and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos were jailed for a combined total of 23 years. - Credit: City of London Police

Three chemsex drug dealers have been jailed after police seized £500,000 worth of class A drugs.

After raiding six properties in Essex and east London last December, police recovered the drugs and associated items as well as £30,000 in cash and another £50,000 worth of assets.

Wesley and Vanessa Candida of The Hawthorns, Woodford Green and Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos of Stayners Road, Bethnal Green were found to be distributing a variety of drugs in large amounts, particularly chemsex drugs.

Chemsex is a term for sex under the influence of psychoactive drugs - particularly mephedrone, GHB, GBL and crystal meth - which are especially dangerous as they can be easily overdosed on.

Various items of food delivery-style clothing and paraphernalia were also found during the raids.

City of London Police suspect the group may have been using moped deliveries to reduce suspicion and avoid detection.

All three were sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on Friday, November 12.

They were jailed for a combined total of 23 years for three counts each of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

The Candidas were also guilty of possession of criminal property.

Wesley Candida, 30, was given 11 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the charges on April 22.

Vanessa Candida, 29, was jailed for six years after being found guilty on October 11 following a three-week trial.

Rocha Dos Santos, 31, was given the same six-year term after pleading guilty on January 4.