Wood carvings stolen from Fairlop Waters Country Park

Published: 4:58 PM March 24, 2021

This wood-carved sculpture was one of the items stolen from Fairlop Waters Country Park on Saturday, March 21. - Credit: Marshall Lambert

Works in progress by a master wood carver were stolen from Fairlop Waters Country Park.

Sculptor Marshall Lambert said the theft took place overnight on Saturday, March 21 when there was a break-in at the works yard in the park.

As well as some of Marshall's unfinished carvings, a six-wheeled Gator truck and tools were also taken.

Marshall, from Natural Garden Sculptures, has shared pictures of the carvings - one of which is a dog and the other a bench surrounded by carved animals - in the hope someone might be able to identify the culprits.

This work in progress was also stolen along with a six-wheeled Gator truck and some tools. - Credit: Marshall Lambert

Police carried out a forensic examination at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 4405292/21. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



