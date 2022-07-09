Police were called at approximately 8.05pm last night - Friday, June 8 - to reports of a stabbing in St Johns Road, Newbury Park - Credit: PA/PA Images

The Met has admitted it understands residents' concerns after another woman was attacked less than two weeks after Zara Aleena's death.

Police were called at approximately 8.05pm last night - Friday, July 8 - to reports of a stabbing in St Johns Road, Newbury Park.

Officers attended and found a 27-year-old woman suffering stab injuries to her back.

She was taken to hospital where her injuries have been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives from the Met’s east area CID are investigating - no arrests have been made at this stage.

Ch Insp Chris Byrne, from the east area BCU, said: “I know that this attack on a woman, coming so soon after the tragic murder of Zara Aleena, will be of great concern to Londoners and particularly to people in Ilford."

So far, investigators have learned that the victim was attacked by a male riding a bicycle, who rode away in the direction of Buxton Road.

The officer said his team are "determined to identify and arrest this person", and will leave no stone unturned in the investigation.

Addressing the increased police presence since Zara's murder, Ch Insp Byrne continued: "We have deployed additional resources to the local area including officers who specialise in tackling violent crime.

"We will continue to adjust our plans to ensure that officers are visible and available to support the community this weekend and in subsequent days."

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD7258/8Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.