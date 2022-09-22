News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Woman stabbed in Gants Hill not in 'life-threatening' condition

Franki Berry

Published: 4:58 PM September 22, 2022
Gants Hill Underground Station

Gants Hill Underground Station - Credit: Google

A woman who was stabbed in the neck in Gants Hill is not in a life-threatening condition. 

The Met Police and London Ambulance Service (LAS) were called to outside Gants Hill Underground Station at about 10.10am yesterday (September 21). 

They found a woman in her 40s had been stabbed in the neck. 

She was taken to hospital, where her condition has been assessed as not life-threatening. 

No one has been arrested yet and enquiries are ongoing, Scotland Yard said. 

Anyone with information about the incident should contact police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

The reference is CAD 2064/21Sep.

