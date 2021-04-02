Man in hospital after being slashed multiple times in Wanstead

Published: 7:55 PM April 2, 2021 Updated: 8:17 PM April 2, 2021

One man has been arrested after a 22-year-old man was slashed in the face, hands and torso in Wanstead. - Credit: Google Maps

A man was rushed to hospital after he suffered multiple slash wounds to his face and body.

One man has been arrested in connection with the incident after emergency services attended to reports of a stabbing in Reydon Avenue and Nutter Lane around 3am on Friday, April 2.

A 22-year-old man was treated at the scene for injuries to his hands, face and torso by London Ambulance Service.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries were assessed as possibly life changing.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 3:21am this morning (April 2) to reports of a stabbing on Nutter Lane.

"We sent a medic in a car, an ambulance crew and an incident response officer to the scene.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre."

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "One man has been arrested in connection with the incident. Enquires continue."

Anybody with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD reference 838/02APR. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.