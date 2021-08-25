Voyeur ex-officer would have been sacked, misconduct hearing rules

Published: 5:21 PM August 25, 2021

Former Det Sgt Benjamin McNish would have been sacked after a conviction for voyuerism, a misconduct hearing found. - Credit: Crown Prosecution Service

A former Metropolitan Police officer who spied on a woman as she showered would have been dismissed without notice had he still been a serving officer, a misconduct hearing has found.

Ex Det Sgt Benjamin McNish was convicted of one count of voyeurism in June after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

McNish, 31, of Benfleet, Essex, used his phone to take pictures of the woman who was naked in the shower at a flat in Adelaide Road, Swiss Cottage in February 2019.

The victim had noticed a phone with the camera pointing into the bathroom from the top of the door before it vanished.

When she looked again, the phone was back, and she became concerned that someone was taking pictures or recording her washing herself.

She managed to grab a towel and rush out of the bathroom to confront the person.

McNish had worked for the East Area Command Unit, which covers Barking and Dagenham, Havering and Redbridge.

He was suspended from duty since his arrest and resigned from his position shortly after criminal proceedings concluded.

On July 14, he was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for two years.

He was placed on the sex offender’s register for seven years, ordered to complete a sexual offenders’ programme, to attend rehabilitation and pay £750 in costs.

Today (Wednesday, August 25), a misconduct hearing found that he had breached the standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct and that this amounted to gross misconduct.

The chair concluded that, had he still been a serving officer, he would have been sacked.

Detective Chief Superintendent Stephen Clayman, who leads the East Area Command Unit, said: “DS McNish's actions were completely unacceptable and, quite frankly, shocking. He has already resigned from his position, something which I hope reflects his remorse for his appalling behaviour.

“I hope this also provides reassurance to the public regarding the expectations we have of officers in the Met and makes clear that when these standards are not upheld, the Met will take action.”