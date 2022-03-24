More officers will be deployed to crack down on violent crime after murders in Chadwell Heath and Newbury Park, the Met’s area commander says.

After 16-year-old Tyler Hurley and Imran Isat, 30, were both fatally stabbed last week, Det Ch Supt Paul Trevers said the community would be seeing more police on local streets.

Tyler was attacked on a bus on High Road in Chadwell Heath on March 14 and later died in hospital.

Five days later, Imran was stabbed to death at a home in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park in the early hours of Saturday (March 19).

Det Ch Supt Paul Trevers said he understands that the incidents will leave residents feeling "concerned around their personal safety".

"I share those concerns and want to stop this violence.

"There will be a strong presence of additional officers from our Violent Crime Task Force deployed to the local area in the coming days and weeks."

Those officers will work alongside counterparts from other dedicated teams to "use proportionate enforcement tactics".

"I want them to arrest violent offenders; to patrol known ‘hotspots' for violence; and to proactively look for people involved, or wanting to be involved in violent crime."