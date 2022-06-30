A vigil is to be held for Zara Aleena, the "pure of heart" law graduate who was murdered last weekend as she walked home along Cranbrook Road.

The 35-year-old was fatally attacked while walking towards Gants Hill in the early hours of Sunday morning (June 26).

Zara's death has led to a collective outpouring of grief; not only from family and friends, but also from those who are devastated that yet another woman has lost her life in this way.

To honour Zara - described as "love in human form" - a vigil will be held this Saturday (July 2).

People are asked to meet at 1.30pm; the walk will begin at 2.17pm - specifically chosen to reflect the timing of the fatal attack on Zara.

The walk will start opposite Cranbrook Rise on Cranbrook Road, with attendees asked to wear white.

Zara died in hospital later on Sunday morning after sustaining serious injuries during a "horrific assault".

Jordan McSweeney, of Church Elm Lane, has been charged with murder, as well as attempted rape and robbery.

The 29-year-old has been remanded in custody following a hearing at Thames Magistrates' Court yesterday (Wednesday, June 29).