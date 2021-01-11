Video

Published: 12:14 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM January 11, 2021

Police have arrested a man suspected of murdering two men in Goodmayes after a video emerged showing the moment officers arrived at the crime scene.

The 51-year-old man was arrested at a property in Hackney at 4am this morning and has been taken into custody.

Scotland Yard launched a murder investigation into the killing of two men in their 40s at a Tavistock Gardens home in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Two men, aged 43 and 45, were found with stab wounds and were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have now confirmed they know who the victims were but have not yet managed to contacted either of their next of kin.

The arrest comes as dramatic footage emerged showing police tackling and detaining a 28-year-old woman, who could be seen running into the front garden of the property.

The woman, who had a Taser gun used against her, was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released under investigation.

Forensic officers at the scene in Tavistock Gardens, Goodmayes - Credit: PA

In the video, a male police officer can be heard shouting at a woman inside the house.

He says: "Show me your hands now, stand up, walk towards me now, stand up, walk towards me now.

"Come here now, come here, get down on the floor, get on the floor now."

The two police officers on the doorstep call for backup, with two female police officers arriving in shot as a woman emerges from the property.

A woman with blonde hair can be seen running into the front garden before officers tackle her to the ground, when the footage ends.

Two men were fatally injured and a 28-year-old woman was arrested after being tasered. - Credit: Google

A 28-year-old woman, understood to be from Poland and a new tenant, was released from hospital after suffering non-life threatening injuries and spent last night in police custody.

Neighbours also reported hearing "loud, screeching shouts" during the night.

Detective Chief Inspector Perry Benton, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Tavistock Gardens area in the early hours of Sunday, January 10, who hasn’t already spoken to police.

“We have made two arrests as part of a fast-paced investigation that is piecing together the circumstances of how the two men died.

“We need to hear from anybody who knew these men or anything about the sequence of events that led to their untimely deaths.”

A crime scene remains in place as murder detectives continue to investigate, including trying to work out out how all people in the house knew one another.

Anyone who has information that could assist police should call the incident room on 020 8345 1570. Alternatively, call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 1027/10 Jan.

To remain completely anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.