Ilford venue fined more than £5k for 'indoor shisha smoking'

Published: 3:45 PM September 9, 2021   
Secret Garden in Ilford High Road

Secret Garden in Ilford High Road - Credit: Google Maps

An Ilford shisha lounge has been ordered to pay more than £5,000 in fines for flouting the law on indoor smoking for the second time.

Enforcement visits in late 2020 reported customers at The Secret Garden in Ilford High Road were smoking shisha pipes inside the premises, contrary to public health legislation. 

Those associated with the business were told to pay a total of £5,651 at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on August 17, 2021. 

Ahmed Shuel, director of The Secret Garden, was ordered to pay £3,671 and his manager Zak Khan £880, while the company was ordered to pay £1,100. 

The unannounced enforcement visits, which were part of a Redbridge Council crackdown on shisha venues, took place on October 31, 2020 and December 4, 2020.

The same venue was previously ordered to pay £1,800 for the same offence in March 2019. 

Under the Health Act 2006, smoking tobacco, anything containing tobacco or any other substance in enclosed or substantially enclosed premises is an offence. 

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, Redbridge's cabinet member for crime, safety and community cohesion, said this sent a clear message to those operating illegal shisha venues. 

Daniel Gayne

person
Daniel Gayne

person
Daniel Gayne

person
Michael Cox

