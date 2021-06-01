Video
Vehicle collides with multiple parked cars in Ilford
- Credit: Irfan Master
A 60-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car collided into four parked cars and a house in Ilford.
CCTV appears to show the car striking multiple parked cars and a home as it makes a turn, narrowly missing a passing car.
Police were called at 8.41pm on Monday, May 31 to reports of a car in collision with a residential property and a number of parked cars in Thorold Road.
Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade.
No injuries were reported.
Police arrested a 60-year-old man on suspicion of driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.
He remains in custody at an east London police station.
Enquires into the circumstances are ongoing.
A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: "A car had collided with a house and four parked cars. One man had left the vehicle before the brigade arrived and was assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews."