Ilford Recorder

Stolen van with 4 dogs inside found in Woodford

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 5:47 PM June 9, 2022
Essex Police step up patrols following shootings in New Zealand. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Im

Police located the van - with the dogs still inside - within an hour of it being reported missing - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A van which was stolen with four dogs in it has been found in Woodford - less than an hour after the theft was reported.

The theft of the vehicle and pets from Manor Road in Chigwell was reported to police by the owner shortly after 11am this morning - Thursday, June 9.

Officers carried out a search of the area and found the van in Woodford - with the dogs still in it - just before noon.

The van was secured before officers forced their way in to it to make sure the dogs were unharmed.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “Thankfully they appear to be unaffected. 

“The owner has been updated. 

“No arrests have been made and our enquiries are ongoing.” 

