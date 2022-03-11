A teenage boy stabbed yesterday - March 10 - in High Road, Ilford, has suffered "non life-threatening" injuries - Credit: Franki Berry

A teenage boy stabbed in Ilford yesterday evening has suffered "non life-threatening" injuries, police say.

The Met was called to High Road at 4.35pm yesterday - Thursday, March 10 - and attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital.

His condition has since been assessed as non life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5137/10Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.