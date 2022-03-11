News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Victim of High Road stabbing suffers 'non life-threatening' injuries

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 10:26 AM March 11, 2022
Updated: 10:55 AM March 11, 2022
Stabbing in High Road, Ilford, March 10, 2022

A teenage boy stabbed yesterday - March 10 - in High Road, Ilford, has suffered "non life-threatening" injuries - Credit: Franki Berry

A teenage boy stabbed in Ilford yesterday evening has suffered "non life-threatening" injuries, police say.

The Met was called to High Road at 4.35pm yesterday - Thursday, March 10 - and attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.  

A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital.

Stabbing in High Road, Ilford, March 10, 2022

The Met was called to High Road at 4.35pm yesterday (Thursday, March 10) - Credit: Franki Berry

His condition has since been assessed as non life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5137/10Mar.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

London Live News
Knife Crime
Ilford News

Don't Miss

High Road, Ilford

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
L-R: Islam Ilyas, Josie Le, Zain Hafiz,  Raeesa Hussain, Charlotte Morton, Kazmeen ul-Hassan, Ilyan Benamor, Nabel Islam

Education News

Teens win places at private schools such as Eton

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Valentines Lido at Valentines Park in Gants Hill, Redbridge, London

London Live News

Heritage: The original Valentines Lido, Redbridge's finest

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Some of the offenders who were jailed last month

London Live News

Jailed: East London offenders locked up in February

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon