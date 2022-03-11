Victim of High Road stabbing suffers 'non life-threatening' injuries
Published: 10:26 AM March 11, 2022
Updated: 10:55 AM March 11, 2022
- Credit: Franki Berry
A teenage boy stabbed in Ilford yesterday evening has suffered "non life-threatening" injuries, police say.
The Met was called to High Road at 4.35pm yesterday - Thursday, March 10 - and attended along with London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance.
A 16-year-old boy was found with stab injuries and taken to hospital.
His condition has since been assessed as non life-threatening.
Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5137/10Mar.
To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.