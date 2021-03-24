Two teens arrested in connection with boy's stabbing in Clayhall
- Credit: Reemul Balla
Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a boy was stabbed in Clayhall.
This morning (March 24) officers arrested the two males, aged 15 and 17, who have been taken into custody.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing at High View Parade just before 3pm on Tuesday, March 23.
A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was found suffering a stab wound in his stomach.
He remains in a stable condition.
Officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams are patrolling in and around the area, along with the Violence Suppression Unit and Safer School Teams.
These patrols will continue throughout the day.
Enquires are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting cad 4541/23Mar.
