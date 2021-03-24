News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Two teens arrested in connection with boy's stabbing in Clayhall

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:55 PM March 24, 2021   
A 15-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his stomach in broad daylight in Clayhall today

Two teens were arrested on suspicion of GBH after a 15-year-old was stabbed in Clayhall. - Credit: Reemul Balla

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a boy was stabbed in Clayhall.

This morning (March 24) officers arrested the two males, aged 15 and 17, who have been taken into custody.

Police were called to reports of a stabbing at High View Parade just before 3pm on Tuesday, March 23.

A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital after he was found suffering a stab wound in his stomach.

He remains in a stable condition.

You may also want to watch:

Officers from Neighbourhood Policing Teams are patrolling in and around the area, along with the Violence Suppression Unit and Safer School Teams.

These patrols will continue throughout the day.

Enquires are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting cad 4541/23Mar.

Most Read

  1. 1 Boy, 15, stabbed in broad daylight in Clayhall
  2. 2 Goodmayes man charged with murder after fatal stabbing of law student
  3. 3 Man in life-threatening condition following serious Chigwell collision
  1. 4 Law student killed in designer clothes robbery, court told
  2. 5 Boy, 12, arrested in connection with Clayhall stabbing
  3. 6 Planners defend not ordering environment assessment for homes application
  4. 7 Mont Rose College flats plan approved as student union asks government to intervene
  5. 8 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
  6. 9 Jailed: Ilford man who robbed £120k from ATMs with gangmates
  7. 10 Redbridge high school faces six-day teachers strike
Crime
Clayhall News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ilford County High School hero

Education News | Interview

Teacher supports pupils with motivational morning sessions initiative

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
South Woodford Housing scheme

Housing

South Woodford flats unveiled as part of plans for 600 council homes

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon
Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead since January 24? 

People

Have you seen Alisha, 17, missing from Wanstead for more than two weeks?

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon
Barkingside fly-tipping issue

Environment

Parents demand action to tackle flytipping outside Barkingside school

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon