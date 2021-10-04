Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing
Published: 10:30 AM October 4, 2021
- Credit: MPS
Two men in their 30s were taken to hospital with stab injuries on Sunday (October 3).
Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastern Avenue, Gants Hill, at around 2.30am.
Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and two 32-year-old men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.
Neither man's condition is described as life-threatening.
Police believe the incident occurred in Parham Drive.
There have been no arrests.
