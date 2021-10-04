Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing

Published: 10:30 AM October 4, 2021

Two 32-year-old men were taken to hospital with stab wounds - Credit: MPS

Two men in their 30s were taken to hospital with stab injuries on Sunday (October 3).

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastern Avenue, Gants Hill, at around 2.30am.

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and two 32-year-old men were taken to hospital with stab wounds.

Neither man's condition is described as life-threatening.

Police believe the incident occurred in Parham Drive.

There have been no arrests.