News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 10:30 AM October 4, 2021   
Hackney police officers have been granted a dispersal order. Picture: Met Police

Two 32-year-old men were taken to hospital with stab wounds - Credit: MPS

Two men in their 30s were taken to hospital with stab injuries on Sunday (October 3). 

Police were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastern Avenue, Gants Hill, at around 2.30am. 

Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and two 32-year-old men were taken to hospital with stab wounds. 

Neither man's condition is described as life-threatening. 

Police believe the incident occurred in Parham Drive. 

There have been no arrests.

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven Kings triple stabbing: Killer acted in self defence, hears inquest
  2. 2 Who was jailed in east London in September?
  3. 3 Two men hospitalised after Gants Hill stabbing
  1. 4 Residents complain their Ilford street is blighted by anti-social behaviour
  2. 5 Marathon, road works and rail diversions: Travel delays to avoid this week
  3. 6 Eatery 'at risk of closure' as scammers exploit Just Eat loophole
  4. 7 Queen's Hospital maternity services rated 'requires improvement' after surprise CQC inspection
  5. 8 'Goodness still exists': Good Samaritan helps guide traffic at petrol station for five hours
  6. 9 Jailed: ‘Opportunistic predator’ who kidnapped and raped woman
  7. 10 East London's 10 prettiest streets to visit
Metropolitan Police
Gants Hill News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suleyman Melit, who runs Tony's in High Road, Seven Kings

Retail

Seven Kings barbers closes after 62 years in business

Daniel Gayne

person
Chetna Sohal (left), mayor of Redbridge Roy Emmett, and Randeep Sohal (right)

Food and Drink

'It's a surreal feeling': New coffee shop opens in Redbridge

Daniel Gayne

person
Complaints flood in from Redbridge libraries event

Redbridge Council

Council to approve children's performances after monkey costume scandal

Josh Mellor, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Handout photo dated 12/09/21 of Harmander Singh, 62, of Ilford, east London, who is preparing to run

Coronavirus

Ilford grandfather to run 37th London Marathon months after Covid battle

Sam Russell, PA

Logo Icon