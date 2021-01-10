Two men found fatally injured in Goodmayes

Published: 9:44 AM January 10, 2021

Two men were fatally injured and a 28-year-old woman was arrested after being tasered. - Credit: Google

Two men were found fatally injured in Goodmayes early this morning (Sunday, January 10) and police needed to use a Taser to arrest a woman at the scene.

Police were called to a home in Tavistock Gardens at 4.24am to reports of a disturbance.

Officers attended along with paramedics and two men were found seriously injured.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, they both died at the scene.

A 28-year-old woman was also found with non life-threatening injuries.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said she was arrested at the scene and a Taser was deployed during the arrest.

She has been taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The next of kin of the two victims have not been informed at this time.

A crime scene is in place and enquires are ongoing.