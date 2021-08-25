Two men bailed and one released under investigation after alleged kidnap

Published: 3:29 PM August 25, 2021

Three men were arrested after police stopped a vehicle at the A406 flyover in Redbridge. - Credit: Google

Two men have been released on bail and another man has been released under investigation after they were arrested at the A406 flyover in Redbridge.

The three men had been held on suspicion of kidnap after police made a “proactive stop” at the Redbridge Roundabout at 5am yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 24).

The men, aged between 19 and 23, were arrested at the scene and taken to a police station in east London.

The two men bailed have been released until a date in late September, a Met spokesperson said.

The stop was conducted by armed officers from the Met, supported by colleagues from Essex Police.