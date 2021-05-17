Two men arrested on suspicion of GBH following hospitalisation of rabbi
Published: 7:13 PM May 17, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a rabbi was reportedly attacked in Chigwell.
Essex Police have arrested two men from Ilford, aged 18 and 25, in relation to a reported incident in Limes Avenue on Sunday, May 16 around 1.15pm.
Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was hospitalised.
The two men who were arrested this afternoon are currently in custody.