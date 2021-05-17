News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Two men arrested on suspicion of GBH following hospitalisation of rabbi

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 7:13 PM May 17, 2021   
Essex Police meeting with the Jewish community after a rabbi was assaulted outside the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue

Two men, aged 18 and 25 from Ilford, have been arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent after a rabbi was attacked in Chigwell. - Credit: Essex Police

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent after a rabbi was reportedly attacked in Chigwell.

Essex Police have arrested two men from Ilford, aged 18 and 25, in relation to a reported incident in Limes Avenue on Sunday, May 16 around 1.15pm.

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was hospitalised.

The two men who were arrested this afternoon are currently in custody. 





Crime
Chigwell News
Redbridge News

