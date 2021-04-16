Two men assaulted with pole after car driven into them
Two men were arrested after reports a car had been driven into two other men who were then assaulted with a pole in Ilford.
Two men, aged 17 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after police were called to Ilford Lane shortly before 3pm on Wednesday, April 14 to a report of a fight.
It was reported two men had driven a car at two other men and then got out and attacked them with a pole and a sharp object, believed to be a key.
One of the men suffered a cut to his hand.
A vehicle was stopped in Ilford Lane and the two occupants were arrested.
The 17-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of causing ABH and the 18-year-old for common assault.
A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "An investigation is ongoing and neighbourhood policing teams and local authority officers continue to undertake joint reassurance patrols in the vicinity."
Anyone with information or anyone with footage relating to it is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 4221/14Apr.