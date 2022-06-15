Two people arrested at the scene in the early hours of May 29 have been released under investigation - Credit: Google Maps

Two people arrested after a man was assaulted last month outside an Ilford pub have been released under investigation.

Police were called to High Road in the early hours of Sunday, May 29, amid reports of an altercation.

The man - believed to be in his 40s - was taken to hospital after being found suffering with head injuries.

He has since been discharged, the Met has confirmed.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.