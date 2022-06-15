News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Two arrested after assault outside Ilford pub released under investigation

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 2:17 PM June 15, 2022
Assault outside Ilford pub yesterday morning, Sunday 29 May

Two people arrested at the scene in the early hours of May 29 have been released under investigation - Credit: Google Maps

Two people arrested after a man was assaulted last month outside an Ilford pub have been released under investigation.

Police were called to High Road in the early hours of Sunday, May 29, amid reports of an altercation.

The man - believed to be in his 40s - was taken to hospital after being found suffering with head injuries.

He has since been discharged, the Met has confirmed.

A man and woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH.

They have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Ilford News

Don't Miss

Snaresbrook Crown Court where Jody Graber's knife conviction was overturned

London Live News

Man who illegally converted 2 homes into 8 flats must pay £73k or be jailed

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Floral tributes at the scene of the stabbing at the Ashton Playing Fields in Woodford Green

London Live News

Hypo stabbing: Second arrest as rapper murder accused appears in court

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The surviving German Shepherd puppy found at Seven Kings Park was taken to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment

London Live News

'Heartbreaking': 1 puppy dies after 2 young German Shepherds dumped at park

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Nick O'Sullivan (left) and Aravindhan Moasikeeran (right)

Ex-Ilford teacher bumps into former pupil on 53-mile cycle challenge

Kesiah Gakpe

Logo Icon