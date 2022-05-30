A woman and a man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and remain in custody - Credit: Google Maps

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of GBH after an assault outside an Ilford pub in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to High Road at 3.31am yesterday - Sunday, May 29 - amid reports of an incident, and attended to find a man suffering with head injuries.

The man, believed to be aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital where an update is awaited on his condition.

A woman and a man were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and remain in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is urged to call police on 101, providing the reference 1250/29MAY.

To remain 100 percent anonymous, visit the Crimestoppers website or call 0800 555 111.