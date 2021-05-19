Community thanked for support following rabbi attack in Chigwell

Published: 11:31 AM May 19, 2021

Two men have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and religiously aggravated criminal damage after a rabbi was attacked in Chigwell. on Sunday, May 16. - Credit: Essex Police

The community near to where a rabbi was attacked in Chigwell have been thanked for their support.

Two men from Hainault have been charged in connection with the incident, which took place shortly after 1.15pm in Limes Avenue on Sunday (May 16).

Abderrahman Brahimi, 25, and Souraka Djabouri, 18, both of Tudor Crescent, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery, and religiously aggravated criminal damage.

They are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 19.

Rabbi Rafi Goodwin, assistant rabbi at the Chigwell and Hainault Synagogue, was released from hospital earlier this week after the incident.

Lindsay Shure, the synagogue's chairman, said: "We'd like to thank the police and especially the local community for their fantastic support."

Officers have been engaging with local Jewish communities to provide reassurance and updates about the investigation.

Ch Supt Stuart Hooper said: “I want to thank the community for their support for the Jewish community.

“We have been progressing our enquiries and engaging with local Jewish communities and I want to thank everyone who has spoken to my officers."

Redbridge Equalities and Community Council (RECC), which has been promoting equality and challenging discrimination for more than 50 years, has reaffirmed its intention to improve community cohesion in the aftermath of the incident.

In a statement, the group said: "We will continue in our aim to improve community cohesion and enhance the strength of the diverse community in Redbridge.

"We wish Rabbi Goodwin a complete recovery and swift return to health."

Following the incident, Redbridge Council leader Jas Athwal said he had supported police in stepping up patrols around all synagogues in the borough as a precautionary measure.

He added: "We are proud of our rich diversity and active faith communities in Redbridge have a long track record of supporting each other."