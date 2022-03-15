Tributes have been paid to a pupil at The Warren School in Dagenham, after he was stabbed to death on a bus in Chadwell Heath yesterday - Credit: Met Police

A schoolboy who died after being stabbed on a bus in Chadwell Heath has been described as a “charismatic and charming young man”, who had a bright future ahead of him.

A statement from his school paid tribute to the teenager, who they named only as Tyler. He has been named locally as Tyler Hurley.

The 16-year-old was injured in High Road, Chadwell Heath, just before 4pm on Monday - March 14 - and taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He died in the early hours of this morning - March 15 - the Metropolitan Police said, and a murder investigation was launched. His family have been told.

An 18-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody after later being further arrested on suspicion of murder.

The victim was a talented sportsperson who was working hard towards his GCSE exams, his school said.

A statement from Anita Johnson, headteacher at Loxford School Trust, and Jennifer Ashe, headteacher at The Warren School in Whalebone Lane South, Dagenham, said pupils have been left “grief stricken”.

They said: “Tyler was a charismatic and charming young man who was just about to start his GCSEs.

“He was a talented footballer and had a great passion for boxing.

“Tyler was working hard to attain great GCSEs to embark on his future, which was bright.

“The children and staff at the Warren School are grief stricken by this loss.

“Our condolences are with his family and friends at such a devastating time.”

Ch Supt Paul Trevers said: “Today a young man stabbed in Chadwell Heath has died of his injuries.

“The victim was only 16 years old and I can only imagine his family’s anguish at this terrible time. My thoughts are with them, and with all those who have been affected.

“I know how deeply this will be felt in the local community and there will be extra officers patrolling to reassure you and answer your questions. Please do speak to the officers about your concerns – they are there to listen to you and do all they can to help.

“A person has been arrested on suspicion of murder and there will be a full investigation by homicide detectives.

“Violent crime is down across London, but that is no solace to those affected by it. As a police officer I know that we cannot tackle violent crime alone, it needs everyone to work together.

“Whether it is telling police about those who carry weapons or talking to young people about the dangers of knife crime, what we all do can make a difference. It is only with police, partners and our communities together that we can stop this needless loss of life.”

A record number of teenagers suffered violent deaths in London last year, with 30 homicides recorded by the Metropolitan Police, passing a previous peak of 29 in 2008.

Det Ch Insp Inspector Mark Rogers, who is leading the investigation into the Chadwell Heath death, urged witnesses to come forward.

He said: “We are investigating the tragic death of a teenage boy. His family and friends will be broken-hearted and desperately trying to understand why this terrible incident occurred.

“This boy’s family deserve to have their questions answered and I am asking anyone who can assist the investigation to show your support for them by calling police.

“Whether you saw something happening, whether you have any background information that could help, or if you were passing the area at that time and had your dashcam recording, please call.”

People with information can contact police on 101 or through Twitter @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 4741/14MAR, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online.