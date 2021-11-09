Trial of trio accused of Loxford killing set for January

Kamran Khalid died at the scene on October 28. - Credit: Met Police

Three people charged with murder over the stabbing of Kamran Khalid are to appear at the Old Bailey in January.

The trio appeared at Central Criminal Court on consecutive days last week, where their next appearance was scheduled for January 20, 2022.

No pleas have yet been entered by the defendants.

Ashraf Binabdulaziz, 24, and Abubakar Binabdulaziz, 18, both of Eton Road, Loxford, were at the Old Bailey on Thursday, November 4.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared the previous day, November 3, also charged with killing the 18-year-old.

Binabdulaziz has additionally been charged with possession of an offensive weapon, namely a knife.

Police were called to Harrow Road, Loxford, to reports of a fight shortly after 3.50am on October 28.

Officers attended with medics from the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Kamran had been stabbed.

After treatment at the scene, he was pronounced dead shortly before 4.30am.

His family are being supported by specialist officers.