Man stabbed in Goodmayes

Cash Boyle

Published: 12:28 PM May 5, 2021   
Stabbing in Thurlestone Avenue, IG3 on May 4

A man was stabbed in Thurlestone Avenue, Goodmayes last night (May 4); his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. - Credit: MPS

A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Goodmayes last night (Tuesday, May 4).

Police were called to Thurlestone Avenue at 8.25pm to reports that a man - believed to be in his 30s - had been stabbed. 

He was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A number of roads were closed in the aftermath of the incident.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 and quote reference Cad 7026/04May.

Metropolitan Police
Goodmayes News

