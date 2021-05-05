Man stabbed in Goodmayes
Published: 12:28 PM May 5, 2021
- Credit: MPS
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in Goodmayes last night (Tuesday, May 4).
Police were called to Thurlestone Avenue at 8.25pm to reports that a man - believed to be in his 30s - had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital for treatment; his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A number of roads were closed in the aftermath of the incident.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 and quote reference Cad 7026/04May.
