Woodford Green couple and Stepney Green man charged with drugs offences

Roy Chacko

Published: 1:47 PM December 18, 2020   
Three people from Ilford and Tower Hamlets were arrested as part of a suspected organised crime bust.

Three people from Woodford Green and Stepney Green were arrested as part of a suspected organised crime bust. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

Three people alleged to be part of an organised crime group (OCG)  suspected of managing the distribution of large quantities of drugs across London, have been charged following a series of arrests by City of London Police.

On Thursday, December 3 officers from the Central Detective Unit conducted searches at six addresses in east London and Essex as part of a crackdown on drug-related offences.

A married couple from Woodford Green - Wesley Candida, 29 and Vanessa Candida, 28, of The Hawthorns - as well as Wanderson Rocha Dos Santos, 30, of Stayners Roads, Stepney Green, were charged with three counts of conspiracy to distribute class A drugs, as well as proceeds of crime offences.

They are due to appear in court on January 4.

It is suspected that the OCG were distributing a variety of drugs in large amounts, in particular, chemsex drugs, or party and play drugs.

Another person was also arrested and has since been bailed while officers continue with their enquiries.

