Three charged after Imran Isat fatally stabbed in Newbury Park

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 3:32 PM July 13, 2022
Imran Isat, who was stabbed to death in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park

Imran Isat, who was stabbed to death in Springfield Drive, Newbury Park, on March 19 - Credit: Met Police

Three men have been charged with murder after Imran Isat was fatally stabbed in Newbury Park.

Imran, 30, died after being found with stab injuries at a residential address in Springfield Drive just before 1.30am on March 19.

Salah’din Kerbouba, 27, of Sandringham Gardens in Barkingside, Ronnie Haydon, 31, of Grafton Crescent in Camden and Dwain Morrison, 33, of Chudleigh Road in Harold Hill, have since been charged with murder.

All three have also been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The trio will appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today - Wednesday, July 13 - after being arrested yesterday (Tuesday, July 12).

A post-mortem examination confirmed Imran's cause of death as shock and haemorrhage and a stab wound to the chest.

London Live News
Metropolitan Police
Knife Crime
Newbury Park News
Harold Hill News
Camden News

