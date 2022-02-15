Three people were arrested in Ilford following the reported burglaries and have since been charged - Credit: Photographic and Imaging Unit

Three people have faced court accused of a series of home burglaries after being arrested in Ilford.

Police say six break-ins were reported by people across Essex, Kent and south-east London on Friday and Saturday, February 4 and 5.

Jewellery was allegedly stolen at five of the properties.

Following investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad, 41-year-old Gheorghe Ciobotaru, 33-year-old Valentin Ciobotaru and Gabriel Zaharia, 29, were arrested in Ilford on February 9.

The men, who police say are all of no fixed address, were charged the following day with two burglaries in Loughton, two in Sevenoaks, one in Dartford and another in Bexley.

They have been remanded to a hearing at Maidstone Crown Court on March 10 after appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court last Friday, February 10.