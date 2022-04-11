News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News > Crime

Three men arrested and bailed after Clayhall stabbing

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:57 AM April 11, 2022
Three people have been bailed to return later this month after a man was stabbed in Wedmore Avenue, Clayhall in February

Three people have been bailed to return later this month after a man was stabbed in Wedmore Avenue, Clayhall in February - Credit: Google

Three men have been arrested and bailed following a stabbing in Clayhall.

A 20-year-old man - who has since been discharged - was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Wedmore Avenue on  February 21.

The following day, a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Since then, two more men - aged 20 and 23 - have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police say all three have been bailed, pending further investigation, to return in late April.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and provide reference number CAD 4408/21Feb.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111. 

London Live News
Knife Crime
Ilford News
Redbridge News

Don't Miss

Woodford Road, near the junction with Bedford Road

Car driven at 'excessive speed' in fatal crash, inquest finds

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Tomswood Hill, where an application has been lodged to erect a 5G mast

London Live News

Homes under the Planner: Applications lodged in Redbridge over last 30 days

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Basil the cat had been missing for nine and a half years before being reunited with his owners

London Live News

Basil is back: Ilford cat reunited with owners after almost ten years

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Azmain Sikder receives a Covid jab

Coronavirus

Ilford boy is first child to get Covid jab at hospital vaccine hub

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon