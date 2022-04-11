Three people have been bailed to return later this month after a man was stabbed in Wedmore Avenue, Clayhall in February - Credit: Google

Three men have been arrested and bailed following a stabbing in Clayhall.

A 20-year-old man - who has since been discharged - was taken to hospital in critical condition after being stabbed in Wedmore Avenue on February 21.

The following day, a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Since then, two more men - aged 20 and 23 - have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police say all three have been bailed, pending further investigation, to return in late April.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and provide reference number CAD 4408/21Feb.

To remain completely anonymous, contact Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.