Three men charged after Ilford 'cannabis factory' raid

Three people have been charged after an alleged cannabis factory was discovered in Ilford.

Police raided an address in Hainault Street on Wednesday morning (February 16) and said they seized a large number of plants with an estimated street value of £700,000.

The Met said the alleged "large-scale factory" was found behind a cavity wall hidden by a shelving unit.

Serxho Bajramaj, 29, of Hainault Street, Ilford, and Marjan Xhardaku, 37, of no fixed address, were charged the following day with production of cannabis.

They were remanded in custody after appearing at Barkingside Magistrates' Court.

Artur Dardha, 32, of Nether Street in Finchley was also charged yesterday (February 17) with production of cannabis and offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

He also appeared in custody at the same court and was released on bail.

They are next due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, March 16.