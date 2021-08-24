Three arrested on suspicion of kidnap after police stop vehicle
Published: 1:08 PM August 24, 2021
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap after police stopped a vehicle.
Police made a “proactive vehicle stop” at the A406 flyover in Redbridge at about 5am today (Tuesday, August 24), a Met spokesperson said.
The men, aged between 19 and 23, were arrested at the scene.
“The stop was conducted by armed officers from the Met and supported by colleagues from Essex Police,” the spokesperson said.
“All three men were taken to a police station in east London where they remain. Enquiries are ongoing.”
The A406 North Circular Road was closed at the Redbridge roundabout while police dealt with the incident.
