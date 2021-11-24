Thief threatened woman with bottle at Ilford High Road Sainsbury's Local
- Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015
A woman was left shaken and "full of panic" after a thief reportedly threatened her with a bottle at an Ilford Sainsbury's Local.
At around 11.30am on Monday - November 22 - police were called to reports of theft at the High Road shop.
The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) said a man "allegedly displayed threatening behaviour and then stole a bottle of wine".
The woman's husband, who preferred not to be named, said his wife went to Sainsbury's to pick up groceries at around 8.45am.
He alleges that staff locked the shop door to prevent the thief from leaving, and additionally, that the thief threatened to attack his wife with a bottle.
But shouts from his wife lead to staff opening the door and the man escaped.
A Sainsbury’s spokesperson said: “An incident took place at our Ilford Local store and we are supporting the police with their investigation.”
Sainsbury's denies claims the shop's doors were locked at the time of the incident.
There have been no arrests and police enquiries continue.